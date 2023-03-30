Police continue to search for a woman, in her 40s, who seduced his victim on Tindersupplied him with a drug to “make him sleepy” and then stole belongings and savings that the man kept in his apartment in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Palermo Hollywood.

This is a typical case of “black widow”Such was the modality used by the woman, who had met the 61-year-old man through a dating application.

The suspect entered the building located at Juan B. Justo at 1000 last Thursday night and left the establishment a few hours later with a bag, in which she carried the belongings she had stolen.

In addition to having stolen valuables, the woman also stole 100 thousand dollars that the victim had at home.

The chinstrap makes it difficult to identify the aggressor

According to the testimony of the victim’s son, after dinner his father lost consciousness and when he woke up the next day he found everything mixed up and verified the theft.

Although the security cameras of the building captured the entry and exit of the thief, it was difficult to identify him since he was wearing a mask.

The victim was attended by SAME personnel.

The National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office number 12 intervenes, in charge of Martín López Perrando, Secretary of Dr. Cevallos, who ordered the presence of the Scientific Police, search for witnesses and other measures related to the case.

