The former Minister of Education of Neuquen, Cristina Storioni, sand is hospitalized in Buenos Aires and ask for blood givers.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



The ex-employee is at the Alexander Fleming Institute, in Buenos Aires. Donors were requested from the health facility.

Storioni was in charge of the Education area, until December 3, 2021, moment that she was replaced by Osvaldo Llancafilo.

As reported by the Government at that timeStorioni’s departure from the cabinet of Omar Gutiérrez, was for health reasons. A similar case was that of Marisa Focarazzo, who was in charge of Tourism and who was replaced by Sandro Badilla.

Christine Storioni, assumed the head of the Education portfolio from the first term of Gutiérrez, which began on December 11, 2015. Then, it continued for two more years, in the second term of the current governor. Also I know served as president of the Provincial Council of Education (CPE).



