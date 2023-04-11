In times of social networks, any slightest gesture can ignite all kinds of suspicion. This is what happened in recent days to Rodrigo De Paul and Tini Stoessel, who is speculated they would not be going through the best moment of their relationship.

Recently, there were two virtual gestures that would imply that they would be separated. The first of them is related to the fact that the player of the Argentine National Team usually congratulates the singer on his social networks when a transcendental event occurs in his career.

“Every time she meets a goal for views or awards, Rodrigo De Paul congratulates her both on Twitter and on Instagram…“, began to tell one of the panelists of the Implacables program.

Later, in the program they continued to talk about a recent achievement by Tini for which Rodrigo De Paul did not congratulate her through his social networks. «Tini’s new album, Cupido, was in the top 5, all a merit and he did not congratulate her on any of the social networks“said the journalist.

He quickly commented on why this would mean anything: “Weird, because he always uploads everything Tini does to congratulate her on the networks“, he highlighted.

On the other hand, a message from Alejandro Stoessel, the singer’s father, hinted at suspicions.“Hello daughter. Today you close your tour of the interior of the country, and again in a stadium. I will not be able to accompany you on this occasion, but I am happy that your lifelong friends, the public and the fans who continue to choose you and the team that saw you grow and loves you are there.“Wrote the television producer on Twitter.

In this way, the journalists implied that Alejandro Stoessel’s message was nothing more than a wet ear to the footballer and the fractured relationship with his daughter.

Rumors of separation between Tini Stoessel and Rodrigo de Paul: the singer’s hint

This Saturday, before singing “Te pido” before the public in Santiago del Estero, Tini Stoessel launched: “How ugly that feeling is when your heart breaks. But it’s uglier when they break it and you, being in that relationship, already knew it was going to end like this, but you couldn’t get out of there”.

Then, he continued: “Once you go out, you see it over time, getting over it, talking about it with your friends and with the people who love you. You can see it with another perspective and with another security”.

“I think that the most beautiful thing, even though it is horrible to have that feeling, is that one loves oneself again.”, reflected the pop star before the ovation of her fans.

“In all that work to get to know each other alone, you feel that you can live without that person and you come out too strengthened from that situation”Stoessel said. The message caused an impact among those present and a major stir on social networks.



