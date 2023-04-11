Home Health Apple -2.4% on Wall Street, the drop in PC shipments weighs – Last Hour
Apple -2.4% on Wall Street, the drop in PC shipments weighs – Last Hour

Apple -2.4% on Wall Street, the drop in PC shipments weighs – Last Hour
(ANSA) – NEW YORK, APRIL 10 – Apple is down on Wall Street. Cupertino stocks lose 2.46% weighed down by IDC data on deliveries of personal computers.

Apple reportedly reported a 40.5% drop in shipments in the first three months of the year, during which period PC shipments overall fell by 29% to 56.9 million units. (HANDLE).

