They captured the brutal murderer who had escaped from the Zapala prison: he was in Neuquén

The brutal murderer, Matías Jairo Bugallo, was sentenced to life imprisonment for beating a friend to death with a shovel and hammeror in Neuquén, in 2006. He was in the Zapala prison and had escaped after a temporary exit at the beginning of October. He was searched intensely and They captured him in the Colonia Nueva Esperanza neighborhood of the Nequina capital.

This morning, the brutal murderer Matías Jairo Bugallo He was captured in the Colonia Nueva Esperanza neighborhood of Neuquén capital, after more than 36 days on the run.

The brutal crime committed in April 2006 sentenced Matías Jairo Bugallo and Cristian Humberto Manzini, who were 21 and 24 years old at the timethe prison perpetuates. It was for the murder of Eduardo Antonio Iribarra, whom He was hit on the head with a shovel and hammer while he was sleeping.

The attack was so brutal that the victim The bones of his skull were fractured and he suffered loss of brain mass.. The reason, apparently, was that the defendants saw Iribarra talking with the occupants of a patrol car.

Bugallo and Manzini pleaded not guilty.

Judges Carlos Sierra and Luis Fernández supported, each with their arguments, the sentence to life imprisonment for “homicide committed with malice”, since the victim had no opportunity to defend himself.

They captured the brutal murderer who had escaped: what the crime was like

The murder occurred in the first minutes of April 13, 2006 in the Pacifica area, in the Progreso neighborhood of the capital. The previous nightIribarra, Manzini, Bugallo and other friends They gathered in a booth where they drank alcohol, smoked marijuana, and sniffed glue.

According to the prosecutor at that time, Alfredo Velasco Copellothere was an accident between Manzini and Iribarra “To which no one gave importance,” he said on that occasion, but which would have a devastating effect on the lives of all the protagonists of that meeting.

When the victim went to his box, about 100 meters away, Bugallo and Manzini followed him. They were also accompanied by Painemil and, presumably, a minor.

Once inside the box They tried to wake up the victim to settle scores, but he didn’t react. So, according to an eyewitness account, Bugallo began to hit him on the head with a shovel and Manzini joined the attack with a hammer.

The attack was so brutal that The victim’s skull bones were fractured. and suffered brain mass loss.

“It was an unjustified attack, treacherous and safe, with the victim totally defenseless,” said Velasco Copello, and requested life imprisonment for “homicide qualified by treachery.”.

At that moment the complainant agreed, and added “crudeness”. He stressed that the witness was a credible witness, who told Castro the events the next day, and even Manzini acknowledged that he had been in the booth along with Bugallo.

The defenders, however, focused on discredit the witness. They assured that “none of what he says was corroborated by scientific evidence” and risked: “probably the author of the act is the one who intends to attribute it to someone else.”





