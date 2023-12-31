They detained eight people, seized several vehicles and drugs

This Sunday, Neuquén Police confirmed a series of raids that took place in Centenario. The operations arose from an attempted robbery that occurred on November 24 in the city. There were eight people delayed.

They explained that the procedures were carried out by the Periphery Zone II Investigations Office in conjunction with the 5th, 52nd of Centenario and 49th of Vista Alegre Police Stations. In addition to the detained people, two vehicles, a firearm, cell phones and ammunition were seized.

They seized a firearm and ammunition. Photo: Courtesy.

During the operation, the Anti-Narcotics Department intervened since in the proceedings They found narcotics.

The series of raids were carried out following an incident of insecurity that occurred last month in the city. It happened on November 24 when the victim was in the Plaza del Bicentenario and observed a VW Amarok Pick-Up stop, from which a subject got out with the intention of stealing his motorcycle. And they confirmed that he used a firearm with which he carried out detonations.

«Minutes later, but in the B° Casco Viejo, once again the vehicle stopped and Two people allegedly descended again with firearms in their possession«, detailed police sources.

Once the complaint was made, the Investigations Office intervened together with the Police Units in the area. They detailed that They investigated four homes that were searched until the search warrants arrived.

The truck that was kidnapped. Photo: Courtesy.

When the Prosecutor’s Office authorized the admissions, police personnel detained eight people, “among whom there were three women and five men, among them the authors of the investigated events who were delayed and transferred to Police Headquarters,” they confirmed.

Furthermore, in homes They found the Pick-Up used, a VW Gol, a firearm, ammunition, cell phones and other elements of interest such as narcotic substances that were seized.

The car that was seized during the raid. Photo: Courtesy.

They explained that after the procedure, the court notified everyone of the cause and He placed them under conditional release.





