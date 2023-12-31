“Checker Tobi” co-inventor died of cancer – so he hardly had a chance

As the author, director and producer of the award-winning children’s knowledge format “Checker Tobi”, Johannes Honsell explained the world to the little ones. Last Wednesday he succumbed to cancer, “Bayerischer Rundfunk” confirmed. The “Bild” newspaper now reports that only 12 days passed between cancer diagnosis and death.

Apparently a brain tumor was diagnosed on December 15th. An operation took place shortly before Christmas. The doctors may have wanted to use this to shrink the tumor mass. A common practice. Honsell was responsive after the procedure, but is said to have fallen into a coma and died a short time later.

Brain tumor rare – but particularly aggressive

Based on current knowledge, cancers in the brain are relatively rare. They represent less than two percent of all cancer cases in Germany. There are different types of brain tumors. The most common brain tumor in adults is the most malignant: glioblastoma.

“This brain tumor quickly grows into the healthy tissue and infiltrates it, so that complete removal of the tumor is virtually impossible,” says the “Munich Clinic” website. The prognosis for glioblastoma is very poor. Survival time after diagnosis is usually only a few months. Less than three percent of glioblastoma patients survive the following five years. “A complete cure and therapy is not yet possible for this brain tumor,” say the experts.

What symptoms occur?

Glioblastomas grow aggressively and therefore often cause early symptoms. At the beginning, patients often suffer from severe headaches. Epileptic seizures, paralysis and problems with speaking and seeing can also occur. These symptoms occur because the tumor in the brain swells and forms so-called cerebral edema. As the tumor continues to grow, the pressure in the brain increases.

How does the doctor diagnose glioblastoma?

To diagnose a brain tumor such as glioblastoma, doctors use imaging techniques. These include computed tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Using these methods, the doctor can visualize the tumor in the brain.

Once the tumor is diagnosed, the next step is usually surgery. The neurosurgeon tries to remove as much of the tumor as possible. The operation is usually followed by chemotherapy and radiation to further combat the tumor cells.

Book tip: Strong against cancer (advertisement)

“How you can prevent, support healing and gain strength with the right diet” by Volkmar Nüssler

Share this: Facebook

X

