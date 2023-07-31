They found a semi-burned body buried in a house in Mar del Plata

Police are investigating the murder of a man whose body was found on Saturday afternoon. The remains were partially charred and had been buried in the back of a house in the Termas Huicó neighborhood, in the city of Mar del Plata. The authorities suspect that it would be Jonathan Bustamante (34), who has been missing for more than two weeks.

The discovery was made in a house located in Crewmen del Fournier at 3800. According to local media reports, on said property was a drug sales point that it had already been investigated and some judicial measures were even pending. Regarding the cause of death, the first indications indicated that the man would have been killed by blows to the head.

“Cooper” appeared, the dismembered businessman’s dog, and they believe it could lead to the murderers

The uniformed officers arrived at the house after receive a piece of information from a brother from Bustamente, detained in the Batán jail. “Apparently this Bustamante brother was told where the body had been buried. He contacted the mother and the mother asked the police to go and check that address,” said a source consulted by The Capital of Mar del Plata.

As a result of this clue, the presumption arises that the victim is Bustamante. The man was last seen on july 12 after retiring from his mother’s house, located in Mario Bravo and Talcahuano. However, the complaint for the investigation of whereabouts was only filed on July 24.

Dismembered businessman: doubts on the mobile and the strange appearance of his 4×4

The presumed deceased had criminal record for theft and had been sentenced to one year and six months in prison after a shortened trial for having attempted to steal a woman’s car. Justice had declared Bustamante a repeat offender for previous events.

This Sunday an autopsy was performed on the remains to try to determine their identity. Despite suspicions about the identity of the body, the same was “unrecognizable”since it was semi calcined and in an advanced state of decomposition, spokespersons for the investigation indicated to the Marplantense environment.

The owner of the house was arrested as a suspect.

While the results of the preliminary report are awaited, Diego Zislis (44), the owner of the house where the macabre discovery took place, was arrested as a suspect. The man would have moved away from the place before the arrival of the Police.

Zislis was intercepted while walking through the intersection of Fortunato de la Plaza and Edison streets, and in the next few hours he was going to be transferred to be investigated by the prosecutor Alejandro Pelegrinelli, who is in charge of the investigation of the case. “Pending confirmation of the identity of the remains found, the apprehension of Zislis is given as a possible perpetrator or co-perpetrator of the homicide“, indicated official sources to the Mar del Plata portal 0223.

mb /ds

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

