CABEI President congratulates El Salvador for its reclassification as an “upper-middle” income economy

The official World Bank account shared the new country income rankings, highlighting the growth of El Salvador’s economy after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Given these results, the president of the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI), Dante Mossi, shared: “Congratulations to the economy of El Salvador, which is now reclassified as an upper-middle income economy.”

In addition, Mossi “recognizes the economic growth that (El Salvador) has had in the post-pandemic.”

Mossi regretted that Honduras and Nicaragua remain as “lower-middle” income countries, lagging behind in comprehensive development at the regional level.

