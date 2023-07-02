they intubated her again and friends started a prayer chain

Although the medical part of the Italian Hospital released yesterday, Friday, reported some improvement in his condition, this Saturday the health of Silvina Lunawho remains hospitalized in intensive care, it would have gotten worse again.

The information was confirmed by Gustavo Contia close friend of the model, who indicated that was intubated again in the last hoursas a consequence of a new decline in his condition, also affected by an intrahospital bacterium.

I want to send you this message to ask them to reinforce their prayers for SilvinaLet us pray for her. They intubated her again, today she had a decline, so let’s ask for herso that God can help her, ”explained the former Big Brother, a reality show in which he met Luna, on his Instagram account.

In his recording, Conti assured that the model “he is fighting a lot» and regretted that, after feeling well yesterday, «today the news is not good«.

“Let us pray for her, let’s make strength with prayers and throw good waves at itand good energy so that he can get ahead, “completed the media and personal friend of Silvina.

Silvina Luna was intubated again: what had the last medical report said

This last Friday night, Fernando Burlandofamily lawyer, had released the actress’s first official medical report, in which it was reported that she had been hospitalized since June 13 and that, although her condition was complexthe respirator had been removed.

Silvina Luna’s health began to deteriorate as a result of an aesthetic intervention on her buttocks, carried out by the questioned surgeon Hannibal Lotocki, in 2011. That action it caused serious problems in his kidneys and in the general functioning of your body.

Recently, he had also revealed that he had to undergo dialysis three times a week and that he was on the waiting list for a kidney transplant, which with his current condition he must wait.

In this context, the model entered intensive care on June 13, due to a picture of encephalopathy of multicausal origin in need of ventilatory support, as detailed by the private health center where she remains hospitalized.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

