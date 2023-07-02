Home » they intubated her again and friends started a prayer chain
Entertainment

they intubated her again and friends started a prayer chain

by admin
they intubated her again and friends started a prayer chain

Although the medical part of the Italian Hospital released yesterday, Friday, reported some improvement in his condition, this Saturday the health of Silvina Lunawho remains hospitalized in intensive care, it would have gotten worse again.

The information was confirmed by Gustavo Contia close friend of the model, who indicated that was intubated again in the last hoursas a consequence of a new decline in his condition, also affected by an intrahospital bacterium.

I want to send you this message to ask them to reinforce their prayers for SilvinaLet us pray for her. They intubated her again, today she had a decline, so let’s ask for herso that God can help her, ”explained the former Big Brother, a reality show in which he met Luna, on his Instagram account.

In his recording, Conti assured that the model “he is fighting a lot» and regretted that, after feeling well yesterday, «today the news is not good«.

“Let us pray for her, let’s make strength with prayers and throw good waves at itand good energy so that he can get ahead, “completed the media and personal friend of Silvina.

Silvina Luna was intubated again: what had the last medical report said

This last Friday night, Fernando Burlandofamily lawyer, had released the actress’s first official medical report, in which it was reported that she had been hospitalized since June 13 and that, although her condition was complexthe respirator had been removed.

Silvina Luna’s health began to deteriorate as a result of an aesthetic intervention on her buttocks, carried out by the questioned surgeon Hannibal Lotocki, in 2011. That action it caused serious problems in his kidneys and in the general functioning of your body.

See also  nanamica's latest 2022 spring and summer series Lookbook is officially released

Recently, he had also revealed that he had to undergo dialysis three times a week and that he was on the waiting list for a kidney transplant, which with his current condition he must wait.

In this context, the model entered intensive care on June 13, due to a picture of encephalopathy of multicausal origin in need of ventilatory support, as detailed by the private health center where she remains hospitalized.


You may also like

Chris Evans Takes Social Media Hiatus for ‘A...

The voluminous sum that Nahir Galarza will charge...

146 Days After the Spring Festival: The Movie...

The harsh phrase of the DT of Barracas...

Shakira Finally Addresses Rumors: Is Gerard Piqué the...

There will be STEP between Malena Galmarini and...

Ruiz asked that the transport tender in Plottier...

Daughter of Alejandro Sanz Steals the Spotlight with...

The move to collect the debt by Komar

Ibai’s Evening of the Year on Twitch: everything...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy