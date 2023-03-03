Home Entertainment They made my week the dresser
01 Nicole Wittenberg X J.Crew
02 Nostalgic bag
03 In honor of Valentine’s Day they were 20% off the Fading Glory collectionand so that even those who read the blog but are not on Instagram will know about it, the discount will be valid until 17/2 at midnight. The code is love.
And one more thing: There are a few printed t-shirts left (as in the picture). They don’t appear on the website, so those who want them have two options: order by phone 036868733 (until 14:00 on Friday) or order a regular tee on the website and write in the comments that you prefer it printed.
04 Obsession with brushes
05 be a lady they said
06 By the way brushes: I found out that all kinds of minimalist wooden brushes and trays of the type I’m used to finding at Moji have arrived at Zara Home

>>>
Wash your own car
Get fired at least once
Expose yourself
Marry your opposite
Let it go
Don’t look in the mirror
Stay the course
Volunteer your talents

Operating instructions for life according to Jamie Lee Curtis. From an interview she gave near the age of 60 to Good Housekeeping magazine

>>>
It wasn’t right
But it was right on time

post By Shelly Posted on In the general category, make my week

