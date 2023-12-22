They made my week

01 knit yourself a wool hat

02 A burner and a mixture of essential oils called with the beautiful name “Light”

03 A pleasant golf made of bamboo cloth (and a reminder that until Saturday at midnight there is an additional 10% discount on the discounts that Angeli has anyway with the code shelly10)

04 Discovered on the Super Pharm Marketplace: Birkenstock’s Boston models, currently they are also at really good prices (pictured: my favorite model)

05 Pendants that symbolize hope. It will be possible to meet them up close next Friday (12/22) at a sale at Dalit Lavi. There will also be knitwear by frett, mosaic works by Amit Sendik, maps and household utensils by 6plates and other worthwhile things. 20% of the sales will be donated to the non-profit organization “Make the Creator”. All details on Dalit’s Instagram

06 Reading recommendation: The Book of Poetry Ben continues of Yaniv Friedler

>>>

Two poems from the book “Ben continues” by Yaniv Friedler:

At the end of the Herpetan year

A cat sleeps on a tractor seat

All says, please allow

natural awakening,

except in urgent cases.

The paradox of the heap

sleep a moment

distinguished in retrospect

where stubble becomes a beard

Drops of water into a puddle

The cypresses to the boulevard

We are family.

>>>

By the way, reading recommendation:

Remember when Gwyneth Paltrow adamantly claimed she never played with Spider-Man (she did) and then stepped up and introduced herself to Sebastian Stan, a colleague she got to work with? (Stan on Twitter: “I was happy to introduce myself to Gwyneth Paltrow for the third time”). remember? Remembering, not remembering, this is a safe space for memory matters. In any case, this week Gwyneth uploaded a post to Instagram in which she talks about the books she loved in the past year and asks for reading recommendations. The three books she loved, she tells us, are: chemistry lessons, tomorrow and tomorrow and tomorrowAnd she doesn’t remember the third one.

>>>

When the night has come

And the land is dark

And the moon is the only light we’ll see

