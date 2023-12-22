Home » They made my week
They made my week

01 knit yourself a wool hat
02 A burner and a mixture of essential oils called with the beautiful name “Light”
03 A pleasant golf made of bamboo cloth (and a reminder that until Saturday at midnight there is an additional 10% discount on the discounts that Angeli has anyway with the code shelly10)
04 Discovered on the Super Pharm Marketplace: Birkenstock’s Boston models, currently they are also at really good prices (pictured: my favorite model)
05 Pendants that symbolize hope. It will be possible to meet them up close next Friday (12/22) at a sale at Dalit Lavi. There will also be knitwear by frett, mosaic works by Amit Sendik, maps and household utensils by 6plates and other worthwhile things. 20% of the sales will be donated to the non-profit organization “Make the Creator”. All details on Dalit’s Instagram
06 Reading recommendation: The Book of Poetry Ben continues of Yaniv Friedler

Two poems from the book “Ben continues” by Yaniv Friedler:

At the end of the Herpetan year

A cat sleeps on a tractor seat
All says, please allow
natural awakening,
except in urgent cases.

The paradox of the heap

sleep a moment
distinguished in retrospect
where stubble becomes a beard
Drops of water into a puddle
The cypresses to the boulevard
We are family.

By the way, reading recommendation:
Remember when Gwyneth Paltrow adamantly claimed she never played with Spider-Man (she did) and then stepped up and introduced herself to Sebastian Stan, a colleague she got to work with? (Stan on Twitter: “I was happy to introduce myself to Gwyneth Paltrow for the third time”). remember? Remembering, not remembering, this is a safe space for memory matters. In any case, this week Gwyneth uploaded a post to Instagram in which she talks about the books she loved in the past year and asks for reading recommendations. The three books she loved, she tells us, are: chemistry lessons, tomorrow and tomorrow and tomorrowAnd she doesn’t remember the third one.

When the night has come
And the land is dark
And the moon is the only light we’ll see

