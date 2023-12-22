Oppo explains to us why the 10 series is perfect for capturing Christmas • Techzilla

This Christmas period, OPPO accompanies your winter adventures with the powerful OPPO Reno10 Series (here is our review of the Reno 10 and Reno 10 Pro), designed to immortalize every moment of your experiences, from mountain walks to ski sessions, to special moments with your loved ones during the holidays.

In particular Reno10 Pro 5G, with SUPERVOOC Flash Charge da 80Wcharges to 100% in just 28 minutes, allowing you to seize every moment without battery worries.

Thanks to OPPO’s Battery Health Engine, effective battery life can extend up to 1,600 charge and discharge cycles. With the powerful configuration of these devices, you will always have a reliable ally to capture the most special moments of your winter adventures, from walks in the mountains to exciting moments on skis or on a snowboard. The Reno10 Series, equipped with an advanced camera system, allows you to capture the essence of the most important moments. OPPO’s Ultra-Clear Portrait Camera System Reno10 Pro 5G includes a 50MP IMX890 main camera, a 32 MP Telephoto Portrait Camera IMX709 and an 8 MP 112° Ultra Wide-angle Camera IMX355 on the back. The 32MP front selfie camera is equipped with an additional IMX709 sensor. For OPPO Reno10 5G, the 64MP main camera offers greater image clarity, while the Telephoto Portrait Camera with 32MP IMX709 sensor ensures a portrait experience performing. Thanks to the advanced photographic sector, the Reno10 Series allows you to capture authentic emotions and the joy of the holidays, whether it be smiles, moments of play or traditional gatherings at the table.

The Reno10 Series will be your perfect ally to preserve the beauty of the moments spent with your loved ones during these Christmas holidays.

You can find the Oppo 10 Series on Amazon or on ufficiore.it

