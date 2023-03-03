Federico Rebolathe prosecutor in charge of the investigation of the Shooting at the supermarket belonging to the family of Antonela Roccuzzoassured that although there is no “Nothing concrete”, turns out to be “very obvious that what was sought was shoot a Messi super not to threaten his environment, but to ensure strong diffusion”. From this point of view, the main addressee of the attack would have been the mayor of Rosario.

Prosecutor Rébola announced the preliminary progress of the ongoing investigation to clarify the surprise attack occurred this Thursday, March 2 around 2 in the morning in the Único Supermarket, located at Lavalle 2554, between 27 de Febrero and Ocampo, in the city of Rosario. The store received 14 bullet wounds to its forehead, all in front of the blinds.

“Clearly, the first objective of those who did this was for the whole world to find out. They sought public impact. There is nothing to indicate that they wanted to intimidate or demand anything from the Roccuzzo family. They used something close to Lionel Messi to ensure a wide spread. And with that, the message reached the whole world.”, warned the prosecutor in statements to The capital from Rosario.

“We don’t have anything concrete.”he added cautiously about the progress of the investigation. However, “it is very obvious that what was sought was to shoot at a super Messi not to threaten his environment, but for ensure strong diffusion”.

“It can be inferred, logically, that whoever wrote it wants to harm the mayor”, Prosecutor Rëbola proposed.

These statements were validated by the head of the Rosario prosecutors, María Eugenia Iribarren, who assured that “the repercussion of the event was, without a doubt, what those who carried out this attack were looking for. Unfortunately, it is one of the many events that occur with these characteristics in Rosario.

“I think that if the clear intention of the criminals is for their messages to be disseminated, we should have a reasonable debate on the usefulness of doing so through the media or through social networks. It is not illogical to say that someone left a message, but specifying its content is precisely to ensure the purpose of those who throw away. I’m not saying that this way violence ends, but not being functional to the purposes of those who make these things makes sense“, considered Federico Rebola.

After the violent attack on the supermarket, another case of insecurity was revealed in the south of Rosario, of which a 38-year-old teacher was the victim. The facade of the house that she rents was shot and the criminals left a note addressed to a person named Arami. “You betrayed the mafia, pay the shit, communicate. Next time we’re going to your mom’s,” they threatened.

On the recommendation of the local police, the woman placed a poster on the door of her house in which she disassociated herself from the identity of the alleged recipient of the threats: “I am not Arami. They were wrong! My name is Cecilia, I am a teacher and I have been renting here for a year and a half. I have two babies!”.

Faced with the complex picture of insecurity and violence that the city of Santa Fe is going through, the mayor of Rosario, Pablo Javkin, had affirmed in radio statements that “it is easy to harm Rosario and that there is not a damn of concrete help for Rosario”.

