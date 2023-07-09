The candidate for mayor of Cutral Co, Ruben “Ojito” Garcia, He publicly exposed that he was threatened on public roads, in front of other space militants who in the town line up the Provincial proposal “Community”of the governor-elect of Neuquén, Rolando Figueroa. “They told me they were going to kill me”they would have yelled at him.

As it turned out, the incident occurred when García was leaving an event in the municipal gym along with other leaders and his family.

«We were there, there were many people who greeted me very well but at the exit we had a rather unfortunate event“, he narrated and told that they told him that he had to leave Cutral Co because they”They were going to set the house on fire.

García would formalize the complaint for the threat that would have affected his family above all, next Monday, April 10. The people who made the intimidating shouts would have been identified by the witnesses.

Among the people who were at the time he was rebuked, were Jorge Tobares, Mario Jordán Díaz, Roberto Sáez, Relmu Ñanku and Natalia Paredes. There was also the husband of Relmu and Hugo Romero

Witnesses indicated that at least two people yelled at him that “He had to leave Cutral Co because they were going to set his house on fire and they were going to kill his family.” García announced that on Monday he will make a presentation to the prosecutor’s office.

The Comunidad Plaza Huincul party ruled on the matter and expressed its energetic repudiation to “any attempt to silence the voices in democracy, we urge respect for the basic principles of democracy, the freedom to elect and be elected.”

Rubén “Ojito” García during the act prior to the denounced facts. Photo: courtesy

They threaten a candidate for mayor in Neuquén: the opposition statement

Transcended the situation that he had to live Ruben “Ojito” Garcia, the opposition political space led by Ramón Rioseco, echoed.

“We stand in solidarity after the events denounced by the candidate for mayor of the community party that violate the basic principles of democracy,” reads an official statement from the party.

It also clarifies that from space they define themselves as “defenders of democracy”, that “electoral debates sedate at the polls.”

Ramón Rioseco, who signs the communiqué, acknowledges that «You know what it is to suffer harassment because I have suffered it through the provincial party to such an extent that I have suffered the fire of my house in several opportunities».

“For this reason I strongly repudiate the bad moment that the candidate of the Comunidad party has lived“, ends the letter released by the party.





