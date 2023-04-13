Shaving continues to destroy with his creations and mobilize millions of people in the world. In the midst of a historic impact, breaking records on all platforms and rankings, he announced the triple Sold Out from his Live Tour in Buenos Aires and now it was learned that his show will be broadcast live.

Bizarrap will develop its first big show on April 20, 21 and 22 at the Palermo Hippodrome and the show will be broadcast through a DirecTV signal and its streaming platform.

For the first time in Buenos Aires, thousands of people will be able to live the “BZRP Live Tour” through the teleoperator and its streaming platform “DGO”, which will broadcast live and exclusively for the entire region on the 21st of April.

The transmission will also have a preview that can be seen from 18.

The long-awaited tour includes a series of shows with tickets quickly sold out by fans of the acclaimed 24-year-old musician.

The transmission will also include an unprecedented interview with the artist who triumphs in the world and who has just launched the Session #54 with Arcángel, after being invited by Jimmy Fallon to the mythical late night US The Tonight Show and after breaking four Guinness Records with Shakira with their collaboration and worldwide success.

To watch it for free

Those who want to enjoy the show and access all of Bizarrap’s material and are not yet customers, can go to directvgo.com/bizarrap, subscribe free of charge for a month and see the content offered by the platform at any time and place through a cell phone, a tablet, a computer or a smart TV.

The show can be seen on DirecTV’s satellite TV service in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Uruguay and will also reach Brazil and Mexico via “DGO”.