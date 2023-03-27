Gender violence and the terms of Law 27,499 known as Michaela Law will be the axis of an activity that will be developed during two days in Plaza Huincul. Wednesday will be for the general public and Thursday for officials and employees. This topic will be addressed in a free Activity, but with places limited to the capacity of the cultural center of Barrio Uno.

Among the points to be addressed are stereotypes, discrimination, inequality and naturalized gender-based violence. On Wednesday, training will be offered in the afternoon, starting at 6:30 p.m. and for people over 16 years of age, on Law 27,499 known as the Micaela Law.

In this case, admission is free although places are limited to the capacity of the Gregorio Álvarez Cultural Center, in the Uno neighborhood.

The talk will be in charge of Andrea Lescano and Néstor “Yuyo” García, the parents of Micaela, who was a victim of femicide in 2016. Those who are interested in attending are requested to contact 2995287757, to reserve the place. Thursday’s meeting will be for municipal officials and employees.

It was the Secretary of Institutional Relations and Citizenship, María Emilia Geobatistta, who explained that there was a job together with councilor Ramón Lecaro (UC-FN) together with Soledad De La Cruz to carry out the project.

“We had been talking with Soledad for a long time, and thanks to this effort, Micaela’s parents will be able to come for this important training,” said the official.

De La Cruz indicated that since last year they have been working to carry out this activity because Micaela’s parents give the training for the whole country and now they have managed to get them to Plaza Huincul.

They also recalled that the norm establishes mandatory training on gender and gender violence for all people who work in public office, in the executive, legislative and judicial branches of all levels.



