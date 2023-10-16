THOMAS NICHOLAS BAND – “American Pie Kevin” signs with SBÄM Records

American Pie actor Thomas Nicholas: After 15 years, 1000 concerts and 6 albums, the THOMAS NICHOLAS BAND has finally signed their first record deal. With SBÄM Records.

The THOMAS NICOLAS BAND is currently writing new songs for their 7th studio album, produced by Taylor Carroll (LIT, Kemikalfire) in collaboration with artists such as Jaret Reddick (BOWLING FOR SOUP), Ace Enders (The Early November), Tom Higgenson (Plain White T’s), MatthewKennedy (The Dangerous Summer), Adrian Estrella (ZEBRAHEAD), Ajay Popoff (LIT), Andrew Goldstien and many more.

Over the last 15 years, TNB has played over 1000 concerts in 12 countries, from major festivals to solo acoustic shows in intimate clubs and private charity events.

Frontman Thomas Nicholas is a cross between Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen and his live performance is so much fun that it keeps people coming back for another concert. He is still active as an actor and producer; his latest television series UNDERDEVELOPED premiered on September 8, 2023 and is on Tubi, Amazon

Watch Freevee and Amazon Prime with Tom Arnold.

His latest feature film titled ADVERSE was released by Lionsgate in 2021, starring alongside Mickey Rourke, Lou Diamond Phillips, Penelope Ann Miller and Sean Astin. Both the television series and the film were directed by

praised by critics and audiences.

MY GENERATION was featured on the American Reunion soundtrack album and was played on radio worldwide

and has been included in countless playlists. Last year, TNB recorded “1999,” a parody of BOWLING FOR SOUP’s “1985.”

New single “Tomorrow’s Gonna Hurt” will be released on October 19th

