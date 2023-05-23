Home » ‘Thor’ and ‘Star Wars’ star Ray Stevenson dies at 58
'Thor' and 'Star Wars' star Ray Stevenson dies at 58

‘Thor’ and ‘Star Wars’ star Ray Stevenson dies at 58

The well-known movie star Ray Stevenson confirmed his death at the age of 58. The cause of death is still unknown. It is reported that he was still in the Italian island of Ischia to shoot a new movie, but he left quite suddenly after being hospitalized due to illness recently.

Born in Northern Ireland, Ray Stevenson has been active in British and European TV series in the 1990s. After participating in the 1998 film “The Theory of Flight”, he officially entered the film industry, especially in the “Thor” series and “Star Wars” The original series “Ahsoka” and other masterpieces made his name known to fans all over the world, and other works include “GI Joe: Retaliation”, “Divergent” and so on.

Let’s express our gratitude to Ray Stevenson for the wonderful performance brought to the fans, and may he rest in peace on the other side.

