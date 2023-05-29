Home » Three dead and one missing after the capsizing of a tourist boat in an Italian lake
Three dead and one missing after the capsizing of a tourist boat in an Italian lake

MILAN (AP) — Italian authorities have recovered three bodies from a lake in northern Italy after a tourist boat capsized in a sudden strong storm, firefighters said Monday.

Divers working with the support of a helicopter continued to search Lake Maggiore, in the northern region of Lombardy, for a missing person after a whirlwind capsized a boat carrying more than 20 people including tourists and tourists on Sunday night. crew.

Firefighters said 19 people had been saved. Many managed to swim to shore or were rescued by other boats, according to reports.

Video from firefighters released Sunday showed pieces of wood floating in the lake as a helicopter hovered overhead.

The whirlwind was part of a storm system that hit Lombardy on Sunday night, causing delays at Milan’s Malpensa airport.

