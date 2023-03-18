This Saturday, March 18, marks three months since the historic consecration of the Argentine National Team in the Qatar 2022 World Cupafter beating France 4-2 on penalties.

Dibu Martínez’s save, Messi’s goals, Di María’s great goal, the National Team’s football exhibition until France’s first goal and Mbappé’s hat-trick were the main condiments that he had one of the most exciting matches in football history.

The film of the Selection that launched the AFA

Through social networks, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) published a video that reviews the albiceleste feat in Doha. With images of what was the feat of Lionel Scaloni’s teamthe spot has nothing to envy to the best presentations of american movies.

“In a land far away, two powers clashed for the third star in the most epic battle ever seen. The young promise (Kylian Mbappé) vs. The GOAT (Lionel Messi). One fought for the dream of millions, the other to keep the throne. In the most shocking overcoming story of all time”. This is how the voiceover begins that accompanies the video published by the AFA to present a trailer in the style of a Hollywood movie with what happened three months ago at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

A Messi hears him say it: “I want to win something with the National Team, I was very close and I am going to keep trying”.

The president of the AFA, Claudio Tapia, commented on the video published on the networks by the AFA: “Luckily it is not a movie.” At the end of the clip, the new objectives that the Albiceleste will have in the short, medium and long term were announced: “Three months from eternal glory, the Scaleneta continues. Friendly against Panama and Curacao. Qualifiers 2026. Copa América 2024. Not even Hollywood dared so much.

What had started as uA nightmare that November 22 due to the surprising defeat against Saudi Arabiaterm with Lionel Messi lifting the cup he has yearned for all his life on December 18, 2022.





the champion party

This Thursday, March 23, the world champions will have their well-deserved celebration at the Monumental stadiumwhich will be packed with 83 thousand people for the match against Panama. Besides, On the 28th will be the second part of the celebration at the Madre de Ciudades stadium in Santiago del Estero to receive Curaçao.

For these friends Scaloni will have all the footballers who made up the list of 26 World Cup players with the exception of Papu Gómez, who continues to recover from ankle surgery in Seville.

