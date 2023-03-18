In Gedda Verstappen ends up out of action due to a transmission failure, leaving the way open for Pérez for Pole Position.

The Qualifications of GP d’Arabia Saudita ended with an absolutely unexpected outcome just a few minutes before the start of the session: Max Verstappen he is not in Pole Position. In fact, the Dutchman suffered a technical problem at the start of Q2, which forced him to retire, and barring penalties, he will start from fifteenth place on the grid tomorrow. The exit of the world champion has completely opened the game, allowing a Sergio Pérez to comfortably conquer the Pole Position with a 1:28.265. Behind the Mexican the fight is absolutely intense up to the checkered flag, with Charles Leclerc who wins the second time by making up 0.155″ from the poleman but will start twelfth due to the penalty for introducing the third control unit on his Ferrari. He will then start next to Pérez Fernando Alonsothird almost half a second behind Red Bull.

Great qualification of Russell its a Mercedes better on the flying lap than the race pace, ahead of a Sainz slightly more in difficulty than his teammate. Sixth Strollfollowed by Ocon and Hamilton, who recovers almost a second from the leader. They close the top ten with an excellent one Platesvery fast all weekend on a McLaren in slight recovery after the difficulties of Sakhir, e Gasly.

Q2 ends with Pérez’s best performance in 1:28.635, but the twist is the technical problem that affects Verstappen: the Dutchman completely loses power between Turns 12 and 13, slowly returning to the pits. The mechanical failure affects the drive shaft and is too serious to be fixed quickly, forcing Red Bull to withdraw the car RB19. Small scare for Sainz, who manages to enter the top ten only at the last moment after some mistakes in previous attempts, including an off-track in the very fast and very dangerous Turn 10. They remain outside the top ten Hulkenberg0.040″ behind Gasly, then Zhou, Magnussen, Bottas e Verstappen.

In Q1 the best time was set by Verstappen, who only needs one attempt to make a 1:28.761. The session was quite eventful: many pilots made mistakes, in some cases even decisive for elimination. Alonso spun as soon as he got back on the accelerator at the exit of Turn 2, but that didn’t compromise his qualification for Q2. Eliminated Tsunodajust 0.010″ behind Bottas, Albonand three pilots who have compromised their Qualification with errors: it is about deVriesprotagonist of a spin that ruined his tires in the first flying lap, Norriswho damaged his left front suspension by hitting the wall on the inside of the final corner, e Sargeant, left out of time. The session was a nightmare for the American: in the first flying lap, which was enough to qualify for Q2, he touched the area painted purple before the finish line, having his attempt canceled; on the next lap he spun in Turn 22; finally, he touched the outside wall of Curva 2 with the left rear. Tomorrow at 6pm the race.