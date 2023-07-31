Home » TILL THE DIRT – Second single by the new extreme metallers
TILL THE DIRT – Second single by the new extreme metallers

TILL THE DIRT cause a sensation with new single ‘Starring Role’! The accompanying debut “Outside The Spiral” will be released on August 25th.

Following their fiery single debut last month, extreme metal band TILL THE DIRT are back with their follow-up single ‘Starring Role’. The disastrous track is featured on Scott Burns-produced debut album Outside The Spiral, out August 25 through Nuclear Blast Records.

Influential death metal legend, ATHEIST vocalist and TILL THE DIRT mastermind Kelly Shaefer comments on the new song:
“‘Starring Role’ is the first track on the album. It’s a song that ranks among my favorites on the record, and also a favorite of producer Scott Burns. It’s a straight up ripper! It encompasses all of the unique hybrid qualities of this whole album. Lyrically it is a song about the oddness of dreams and the role we sometimes do not seem to play, or understand as we awake from them. This is a perfect banger for cranking loud, and driving at high speeds!”

Recently signed to Nuclear Blast, Shaefer and crew delivered an explosive debut last month with lead single and title track “Outside The Spiral,” featuring TESTAMENT bassist Steve Di Giorgio.

Check out the lyric video here:

And here is the brand new single “Starring Role”:

See the artwork here:

Outside The Spiral Tracklisting:

1. Starring Role
2. Outside The Spiral
3. Privilege
4. As It Seems
5. Invitation
6. Forest Of Because
7. Who Awaits
8. Insist And Demand
9. The Good The Bad The Other
10. Watch You Grow Old
11. Bring On The Gods

About TILL THE DIRT:

Kelly Shaefer has done it again. With his new band TILL THE DIRT and their debut album Outside The Spiral, the legendary Florida death metal revolutionary brings a much-needed dose of fresh blood to this aging, saturated and self-referential thing the style has evolved into over the decades.

Basically, everything in the Death Metal genre rests on two pillars: extreme musical power and insane technique – or in short, variations of more of the same that will satisfy die-hard followers of the scene but offer a rather limited artistic range. Now, Kelly and his collaborators in and around TILL THE DIRT have brought back the fun of extreme music by consciously deviating from the formula that the Florida guitarist brought into the world as one of its leading exponents. One of the privileges of being a living legend is the freedom to do whatever you want without having to prove anything to anyone. And that’s exactly what happens on Outside The Spiral. Without denying his death metal roots, Shaefer takes the liberty to incorporate any musical influence into his songs, as long as it fits. Don’t be surprised if you find grunge, black metal, jazz, rock, dark wave, touches of classic pop, and many other colorways of style in tracks that range from laid-back malice to angry facial expressions.

Anyone who saw the fly on the wall could see Kelly composing desperately night after night, only putting down his guitar to contact his friends.

