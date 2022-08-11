The timeless classics will live forever, celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to the motherland, the opening of the Hangzhou Film Festival

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-08-12 06:20

Hangzhou Daily News on the evening of the 11th, jointly presented by Beijing Broadway Film Center and the Liaison Office of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government in Zhejiang, Zhejiang Film Bureau and Zhejiang Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office as the guiding units, Zhejiang Film Screening Association, Hangzhou Baimeihui Film The film festival celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to the motherland with the theme of “Timeless and Classics Everlasting”, co-organized by the city, officially opened. The film exhibition will take the audience to appreciate the splendid appearance of Hong Kong with 7 re-restored classic Hong Kong films. and cultural heritage.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to the motherland, and it is also the tenth time since 2012 that the Broadway Film Center in Beijing has held a Hong Kong-themed film exhibition. The 7 classic works of Hong Kong movies on display are all restored material versions, and strive to make a review and summary of the time spent together by the most influential representatives of Hong Kong filmmakers, including the most representative Bruce Lee. The kung fu film “Dragon Crossing the River”; Wu Yusen’s legendary martial arts film “The Hero” premiered in the mainland; The second part of the famous Hong Kong director Zhang Wanting’s “Immigration Trilogy” and “Autumn Fairy Tale” won three awards at the Hong Kong Film Awards “; Jackie Chan’s kung fu comedy classic “Miracle”; Hong Kong star’s Lunar New Year classic comedy “Happy Family”; To Qifeng’s peak work “Dark War”; Leslie Cheung’s restoration work “Xingyue Fairy Tale”, which is rarely shown in the mainland.

The restored work “Star and Moon Fairy Tale” by Leslie Cheung and Takako Tokiwa was unveiled as the opening film of the Hong Kong Theme Film Festival Hangzhou Station. This film is the film debut of Takako Tokiwa, “The Queen of Japanese Dramas”. In this love fairy tale that will be wrong or wrong, Leslie Cheung plays two roles by himself, conquering the audience with his delicate and intense acting skills.

The screening also carefully prepared a post-screening event. On August 12, after the release of “Fairy Tale of Autumn”, the famous Hong Kong director, screenwriter and director of the film, Wanting Zhang, will participate in the online communication and share the wonderful stories behind the scenes of the film with the audience.

From now until August 21, the participating films will be screened together in Hangzhou Baimeihui Cinemas Kerry Center Store and Hangzhou Broadway Cinemas Binjiang Baolong Store. At the same time, tour exhibitions in many cities other than Hangzhou are also planned. The organizers look forward to approaching Hong Kong with more audiences through the big screen, and seeing the peerless elegance of Hong Kong film and Hong Kong people again.