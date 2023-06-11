Together for Change in Tucumán filed a complaint for “unusual” maneuvers in full electoral ban

The candidate for lieutenant governor of the province of Tucumán and mayor of the provincial capital, Germán Alfaro (Together for Change), denounced this Sunday “unusual movements” carried out in the vicinity of a bank and in full electoral ban, which has been in force since Saturday at 8 p.m.

Alfaro presented along with his complaint photos and videos from the Municipal Monitoring Center that show movements of people entering a downtown building and leaving with boxes between 3 and 5 in the morning on Sunday.

In most cases, people mobilized with cardboard boxes and forms in their hands, detailed the local newspaper La Gaceta.

“The #COMM security cameras recorded movements at 5:30 in the morning in a bank on Calle 24 de Setiembre,” Alfaro explained. And he anticipated: “Our team of lawyers will make the corresponding complaint. We ask the prosecutors and the Tucumans to take care of the votes.”

The complaint was filed with the Early Decision Fiscal Unit for the alleged crime “against the economic and financial order.”

Elections in Tucumán

Tucumán began today to elect a governor, lieutenant governor, 49 provincial legislators, 19 mayors, councilors from each of its cities and 93 rural commissioners, after the first date of the elections was suspended due to a Supreme Court decision.

After the challenge of the candidacy of Juan Manzur, who decided to resign due to the suspension of the elections, Peronism tries to assert its favoritism with Osvaldo Jaldo at the head of the ballot.

Being the sixth largest electoral district in the country with 3.7% of the census, Tucumán uses the system of “couplings” incorporated into the Constitution in the 2006 reform.

The elections were to be held on May 14, but a precautionary measure from the Supreme Court left the elections on hold by making room for a precautionary measure against the candidacy of Governor Manzur, who was going to run as his current vice-presidential running mate. Jaldo.

The president, finally, ran from the ballot and left in his place the Tucumán Minister of the Interior, Miguel Acevedo, to compete on June 11, the date to which the election was rescheduled.

Despite the displacement of Manzur, the Frente de Todos runs as a favourite. If they win, Peronism will prolong the political hegemony it exercises in Tucumán, where it has governed since 1983, with the exception of a single democratic mandate between 1995 and 1999 that was led by the former repressor Antonio Bussi (who had already governed the province between 1976 and 1977). but as a de facto intervener).

The most competitive rival that the Frente de Todos will find at the polls will be Juntos por el Cambio, which will compete with the formula headed by the UCR national deputy and former mayor of Concepción Roberto Sánchez, who will be seconded by mayor Germán Alfaro.

