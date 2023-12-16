Tom Cruise Reportedly Dating 36-Year-Old Daughter of Russian Politician

Tom Cruise Spotted Kissing 25-Year-Younger Woman, Elsina Khayrova

Tom Cruise has been caught in the spotlight again, this time for his rumored romance with 36-year-old Elsina Khayrova. The young woman, who is 25 years his junior, has been identified as the daughter of a prominent Russian politician and the ex-wife of a diamond merchant.

The pair was recently seen sharing a passionate kiss at a party in the upscale neighborhood of Grosvenor Square in London’s Mayfair district, according to the Daily Mail. This public display of affection has sparked speculation about the nature of their relationship.

Russian oligarch Dmitry Tsetkov, Khayrova’s ex-husband, commented on the news, stating, “No matter who she is with, Tom Cruise or whoever she is, they should know that she loves the best things in life, she has expensive and luxurious tastes.” He also jokingly advised Cruise to “keep his eyes and wallet open.”

Speaking about Khayrova, Tsetkov emphasized her financial independence and love for life, adding, “She was never a big fan of Tom Cruise, but I’m sure that has changed now.”

In response to the rumored romance, the actor’s co-star from Mission: Impossible, Hayley Atwell, has also been linked to Cruise in the past.

As the speculation continues to swirl, it remains to be seen how Cruise and Khayrova’s relationship will unfold. But for now, all eyes are on the Hollywood star and his new, much younger love interest.

