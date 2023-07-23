This is definitely the best tomato pizza sauce you’ve ever had. And the best, very simple to do.

In addition, it certainly can be used for other preparations, as well as it can be frozen.

The best tomato sauce for pizza you’ll ever try!

pizza sauce

Without a doubt, this is one of the most practical and delicious sauces I’ve ever tasted. With few and simple ingredients, I made my homemade pizza even more delicious with this tasty and super fragrant sauce.

I’m sure I’ll never want pizza at home without using this deliciousness.

Use your sauce for more recipes

But certainly this sauce is not delicious just for pizza. Since, unless you are going to make a large amount or make pizza frequently at home, the yield ends up being much higher than necessary.

As it is VERY tasty, I recommend you also use it for:

Prepare a quick pasta but full of flavor; Stuff sandwiches; Use as an accompaniment to breads and focaccia for example.

And of course, you can use your creativity to think of other uses.

Freeze your pizza sauce

Another possibility to take advantage of the yield of your sauce is to divide it into portions and freeze.

The suggestion of dividing it into portions is essential so that you only defrost the amount necessary for use, since after doing this once it is not recommended to freeze it again.

For portions, you can choose to divide it into pots or even a silicone ice form.

This sauce lasts up to 3 months frozen.

Learn how to make the most delicious tomato sauce for pizza

Prep Time:

2 minutes

Cook Time:

20 minutes

Total Time:

22 minutes

Easy and delicious tomato sauce recipe for pizza that you will simply love.

Ingredients

1 can of whole peeled tomatoes; 1 tablespoon of olive oil; 1 small grated onion; 1/4 teaspoon of red pepper; 1 teaspoon of dried oregano; 1 teaspoon of dried basil; 2 teaspoons of sugar; 1 teaspoon of salt.

Instructions

Start by crushing the peeled tomatoes, trying to leave them in small pieces; In a pan, start by sautéing the olive oil and the onion. When it is softer, add the dry seasonings and sauté quickly; Then, add the tomatoes, salt and sugar and cook over low heat until reduced well; Let it cool before adding it to your pizza.

Pizza recipes to use your sauce

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

