Kiwoom wins after an extended bloody battle with Lotte… KT, Samsung subdued (comprehensive) :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Kim Geum-bo = In the 2023 professional baseball LG Twins vs. Kiwoom Heroes game held at Gocheok Sky Dome in Guro-gu, Seoul on the 8th, at the end of the 6th inning, Kiwoom 5th hitter Song Seong-moon hits 2 RBIs and 1 base. 2023.06.08. kgb@newsis.com

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Kim Hee-joon = Kiwoom Heroes defeated the Lotte Giants in a cluttered atmosphere where the game was suspended for over an hour due to rain and two players were sent off.

Kiwoom won 7-6 after an extended bloody battle against Lotte in the 2023 Shinhan Bank Sol KBO League at Sajik Stadium on the 23rd.

The match that day was chaos itself.

The game, which started at 5:00 p.m., ended at 11:10 p.m., 6 hours and 10 minutes later.

In the beginning of the 6th inning, while Kiwoom was attacking, it rained and the game was stopped for 1 hour and 26 minutes. The game, which was stopped at 7:26 p.m., resumed at 8:52 p.m.

The game went into overtime with both teams tied at 6-6.

In addition, Lotte coach Larry Sutton and Kiwoom veteran hitter Lee Yong-gyu were ejected side by side.

In the beginning of the 5th inning, Shim Jae-min, the pitcher who had changed from 1st and 2nd base, gave Kiwoom’s Ronnie Dawson a straight walk, and then Sutton came out to the ground to protest the referee’s decision on a ball strike. Sutton, who continued to protest despite the referee’s first warning, was eventually ejected.

The game was suspended due to rain, and right after it resumed, Lee Yong-gyu was sent off.

At the beginning of the 6th inning, the game resumed from the situation where Kiwoom continued to have a chance with 1 company, 1st and 2nd base, and Lee Yong-gyu, who was digesting his at-bat before the game was stopped, entered the plate.

Lee Yong-gyu put his bat on Koo Seung-min’s forkball on the 4th pitch in the ball count 2-1 strike and stopped. When the referee declared a strike on the ball that seemed to have fallen outward, Lee Yong-gyu protested vehemently.

Kiwoom coach Hong Won-ki jumped out and quickly stopped it, and Lee Yong-gyu, who continued to bat, hit a fly ball to center fielder. Lee Yong-gyu, who was returning to the dugout, had another conflict with the referee. Eventually, the referee gave the order to leave.

Coach Sutton and Lee Yong-gyu’s exit are the 14th and 15th this season. The departure of the coach is the 6th issue of this season.

The long and messy game ended with Kiwoom scoring the winning goal in the 10th overtime.

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Jeong Byeong-hyeok = Lotte manager Larry Sutton watches the 2023 professional baseball LG Twins vs. Lotte Giants game held at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Songpa-gu, Seoul on the 30th. 2023.05.30. jhope@newsis.com

In the top of the 10th inning of overtime, Dawson’s double and Lee Won-seok’s intentional 4th pitch made it 2 out, 1st and 2nd base, and Song Seong-moon hit a timely double through the middle left.

It was Kiwoom who took the lead first in this game.

In the beginning of the 3rd inning, when Lee Yong-kyu sacrificed a sacrifice bunt on first base, Lotte first baseman Han Dong-hee made a bad throw, creating a chance for second and third base. Initially, Lee Yong-gyu’s 3-foot line defensive obstruction was declared, but it was overturned after video review.

Kiwoom, who took the lead with a sacrifice fly by Kim Hye-sung, the follow-up hitter, Ronnie Dawson fired a superior two-run four from the 1st out and 3rd base, leading 3-0. Dawson’s first home run in his KBO league debut.

Lotte overturned the game in the 4th inning.

At the end of the 4th inning, after An Chi-Hong walked out, Lee Jeong-Hoon, Han Dong-Hee, Park Seung-Wook, Yoo Kang-Nam, and Kim Min-Seok hit consecutive hits, and Lotte scored four runs.

Kiwoom immediately scored a tie.

In the top of the 5th inning, Lee Yong-kyu’s hit, Kim Hye-sung’s hit ball, and Dawson’s walk created a chance to safely load the bases. Lee Won-seok struck out, but Song Seong-moon, the follow-up hitter, hit a sacrifice fly to tie Kiwoom at 4-4.

After the game was stopped due to rain and resumed, Kiwoom and Lotte exchanged 2 points each in the 8th inning.

Kiwoom took a 6-4 lead with 2 hits and 2 walks in the top of the 8th inning, with Song Seong-moon scoring 2 RBIs and a double at the right time in the first run with a full base.

In the ensuing attack, Jeon Jun-woo, who took a pinch hit in the situation of one company and first base, fired a left-handed two-run gun (Season 8) to balance again.

Kiwoom regained the lead by scoring 1 run in the top of the 10th inning, and Lim Chang-min, who took the mound in the bottom of the 10th inning, scored a scoreless inning and put an end to the long game.

Kiwoom, who had two consecutive wins, maintained 8th place by stepping on the high of 40 wins (2 draws and 47 losses) of the season. 5th place Lotte, with a record of 39 wins and 41 losses, was chased by 0.5 game by 6th place KT Wiz.

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Kim Seon-woong = In the 2023 professional baseball game between Kia Tigers and Kiwoom Heroes held at Gocheok Sky Dome in Guro-gu, Seoul on the 16th, Kiwoom Lee Yong-gyu walks on base at the end of the 6th inning. Lee Yong-kyu’s record of achieving his 1000th four-ball on this day is the 11th in KBO history. 2023.04.16. mangusta@newsis.com

Song Seong-moon became the number one contributor to Kiwoom’s victory by showing fireworks with 3 hits and 4 RBIs in 5 at-bats. Dawson did his part with 3 hits, 2 RBIs and 3 runs in 5 at-bats.

Kiwoom Kim Dong-hyuk, who took the mound at the bottom of the ninth inning and blocked one inning with no runs, reported his first win (four losses) of the season.

Lotte finishing pitcher Kim Won-joong, who took the mound in the top of the 9th inning and scored 1 run in 2 innings, took his 2nd loss of the season (5 wins, 17 saves).

At Daegu Samsung Lions Park, KT defeated the Samsung Lions 8-7.

KT, who ended this three-game series with a winning series, harvested the 39th win of the season (2 draws and 42 losses). On the other hand, Samsung stayed at the bottom with 32 wins and 51 losses.

KT lead-off Kim Min-hyeok’s hard hit shone. Kim Min-hyeok boasted a good hitting feeling with 3 hits and 4 RBIs in 6 at-bats.

Bae Jeong-dae, who started as the ninth hitter, tied the batting line with 1 hit in 3 at-bats, 2 walks, 2 RBIs and 2 runs.

While KT’s selection exclusion was shaken with 4 runs in 4 innings (3 earned runs), Lee Sang-dong, who pitched in the situation with 2 outs 1st and 2nd base at the end of the 6th inning and scored no runs in ⅔ innings, became the winning pitcher. This is the 3rd win of the season.

Samsung’s foreign ace David Buchanan was sluggish with 9 hits and 4 runs (3 earned runs) in 5 innings. Samsung drank the bitter cup of defeat as the bullpen was shaken.

Samsung took the lead. In the bottom of the first inning, Kim Hyun-joon’s hit, Kim Ji-chan’s walk, and Koo Ja-wook’s sacrifice bunt made Kang Min-ho 2 RBIs and right-handed hits on 1st, 2nd and 3rd bases.

KT, who was being dragged, made up for one point with a timely hit by Jang Seong-woo in the second out, first and third base in the beginning of the third inning.

In the 4th inning, he scored 2 points and succeeded in reversing.

At the beginning of the 4th inning, Oh Yoon-seok’s hit and Bae Jeong-dae’s walk made it 1 out, 1st and 2nd base, and when Kim Min-hyeok hit a double that cut through the middle of the right, both were called home.

[인천=뉴시스] Reporter Jeong Byung-hyeok = In the 2023 professional baseball game between KT Wiz and SSG Landers held at SSG Landers Field in Incheon on the 2nd, in the top of the 3rd inning without a runner, KT Kim Min-hyeok is hitting. 2023.05.02. jhope@newsis.com

In the beginning of the 5th inning, KT created a chance to load two bases with Jang Seong-woo, Hwang Jae-gyun, and Oh Yoon-seok’s three consecutive hits, and Bae Jung-dae picked a push-out walk and added one point.

Samsung caught up with a tie with 2 points in the 5th inning.

In the bottom of the 5th inning, Kang Min-ho’s walk and Jose Pirella’s left-handed hit made the first and second base safe, and Kim Dong-jin hit the right-handed hit at the right time. At this time, Kim Dong-jin was out after running to second base. Ryu Ji-hyeok pulled out a sacrifice fly in the 1st out and 3rd base that continued.

However, KT scored 4 points only in the 7th inning and broke Samsung’s pursuit.

In the top of the 7th inning, Hwang Jae-gyun and Lee Ho-yeon’s consecutive hits made 2 out 1st and 2nd base, and Bae Jung-dae hit a left-handed hit to take a 5-4 lead.

In the following two outs, 1st and 2nd base, Kim Min-hyeok hit the left fence with a one-bound, hitting a double at the right time with 2 RBIs.

As Kim Sang-soo’s left-handed double hit at the right time, KT widened the score to 8-4.

Samsung did not back down easily either.

At the end of the 8th inning, Lee Jae-hyun and Kim Hyun-joon’s consecutive hits and Kim Ji-chan’s infield hits made the bases safe, and Ja-wook Koo hit a right-handed hit with 2 RBIs and chased it to 6-8.

However, when Ryu Ji-hyeok hit left-handed in the 2nd base, 1st and 2nd base, 2nd base runner Joo-hyung Ahn ran all the way to home and was out, swallowing regret.

KT, who kept a 1-point lead, took the victory by 1 point without finishing pitcher Kim Jae-yoon conceding a run in the bottom of the 9th inning. At the end of the 8th inning, which was chased by 8-6, Kim Jae-yoon, who pitched in the crisis with no runs on 1st and 3rd base and blocked 2 innings without a run, earned his 15th save of the season (3 wins, 2 losses).

Meanwhile, matches scheduled to be held at Jamsil Stadium (SSG Landers-LG Twins), Gwangju-Kia Champions Field (Doosan Bears-KIA Tigers), and Daejeon Hanwha Life Insurance Eagles Park (NC Dinos-Hanwha Eagles) were canceled due to rain. Matches postponed on this day will be organized at a later date.

◎Sympathy Press Newsis jinxijun@newsis.com

