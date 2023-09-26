Tommy Hilfiger Pays Tribute to Hip Hop Culture with Quincy Jones and SZA Collaboration

Tommy Hilfiger, in collaboration with legendary music producer Quincy Jones and Grammy winner SZA, has released their 2023 autumn and winter advertising film paying tribute to the birth of Hip Hop culture. As the brand celebrates its 50th anniversary, the commercial combines the fashion and music industries to honor the literary and artistic representatives who have influenced their brand’s history.

Known for its partnerships with pioneering artists in the hip-hop and R&B genres, Tommy Hilfiger’s collaboration with Quincy Jones and SZA marks another milestone for the brand. Since the golden age of hip-hop in the 1990s to its global reach today, Tommy Hilfiger has always been inspired by these iconic figures in the cultural development.

Tommy Hilfiger expressed his excitement in sharing his passion for music with his idols and collaborating with these cultural pioneers. Quincy Jones, a legend in the music industry, has been a friend of the brand since 1990, with his creative talent continuously inspiring Tommy Hilfiger. SZA, a representative talent in contemporary music, is praised for her sincerity, unique artistry, and appeal.

The collaboration with Quincy Jones not only stems from his musical legacy but also his family’s deep connection with Tommy Hilfiger. Quincy Jones’s daughter, Kidada, collaborated with Tommy Hilfiger in the early 1990s, resulting in the creation of TOMMY JEANS. Kidada designed an iconic Tommy Hilfiger headscarf for Aaliyah, a famous style that further solidified the brand’s cultural significance. The Jones family, including Kidada, Rashida, Kenya Kinski-Jones, Jolie, Rachel, Quincy Jones III, and Tina, posed for a photoshoot for Tommy Hilfiger in the fall of 2023.

Quincy Jones highlighted the power of music to shape and guide us and the importance of creativity in our lives. He emphasized his deep friendship with Tommy Hilfiger, which originated from their shared vision during the musical revolution of the 1990s. Together, they brought music to life in a unique way combined with fashion.

SZA, an Academy Award nominee and Grammy winner, is a unique force in contemporary music. In the 2023 autumn and winter advertising film, she pays tribute to the iconic Aaliyah tube top designed by Kidada Jones in the 1990s. SZA, along with her family and friends, took part in a photoshoot depicting classic American family photos for Tommy Hilfiger.

Tommy Hilfiger has always been inspired by music and pop culture, with the rise of hip-hop culture influencing the brand’s style in the 1990s. This year, as the 50th anniversary of hip-hop culture, Tommy Hilfiger continues to bring American coolness to its brand fans in a fashionable and youthful way. Fans are encouraged to follow @TommyHilfiger on social media and join the conversation using the hashtag #TommyHilfiger.

About Tommy Hilfiger:

Tommy Hilfiger is a globally recognized premium lifestyle brand that has been inspiring consumers since 1985. The brand blends classic and innovative styles and collaborates with cultural shapers worldwide to interpret the essence of American classic style with modern elements. Tommy Hilfiger offers excellent quality and value in its men’s, women’s, children’s, denim, accessories, and footwear collections. The brand is committed to sustainability and inclusivity.

About PVH:

PVH, the parent company of Tommy Hilfiger, is one of the world‘s leading fashion companies. With iconic brands like Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, PVH has a strong presence in over 40 countries. PVH’s commitment to pushing the fashion industry forward has led to its 140-year history of success.

