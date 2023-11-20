Top 10 Emerging British Fashion Brands to Watch in 2024

Emerging British brands continue to make a big splash in the fashion industry, despite the ongoing political turmoil and cost-of-living crisis in the country. London Fashion Week recently came to a close, showcasing the new collections from some of the world‘s top brands, as well as several emerging British brands that are making waves. Hypebeast Flea, a popular pop-up event, provided a platform for dozens of these emerging brands to gain exposure and grow their audience.

Some of the standout British brands from this year include Octi, Sage Nation, LostBoys Channel, Carter Young, NSLB (youwasndtder), Sturla, Florence Black, LUEDER, Cease, and .blank. These brands cover a wide range of styles and influences, from nature-inspired jewelry to innovative streetwear, showcasing the diversity and creativity of the British fashion scene.

Octi, a London-based jewelry brand, has been creating wearable sculptural accessories inspired by nature. Their Archipelago chains and engraved sterling silver clasps have become fan favorites, showcasing a unique and sustainable approach to luxury jewelry.

Sage Nation, founded by Sage Toda-Nation, has quickly gained popularity with its gender-neutral collections that blend Japanese and British traditions with multicultural influences. Their latest collection features minimalist designs with intricate tailoring and attention to detail, perfect for the British weather.

LostBoys Channel, a creative collective based in Nottingham, has been making waves with its vibrant and collaborative approach to fashion, music, and events. They recently launched their own clothing line, featuring stylish football jerseys and comfy activewear that has been highly anticipated by fans.

Carter Young, founded by designer Carter Altman, focuses on creating haute couture tailoring with an old-school American workwear flair. With influences from his extensive industry experience and collaborations, Carter Young offers unisex uniforms for the modern young man.

NSLB (youwasndtder) uses fitness as a way to create a growing community, connecting young people through running, aerobics, and fashion. The brand’s understated yet pattern-rich silhouettes serve as uniforms to inspire individuals to be the best version of themselves.

Sturla, founded by Beatrice King and David Farrell, focuses on creating unisex clothing with sustainable textiles inspired by natural elements and landscapes across Britain. Their innovative use of wet felt to regrow natural wool fibers has garnered attention in the fashion industry.

Florence Black pays homage to the founder’s grandfather and his love of British tailoring, creating timeless and personalized clothing inspired by vintage silhouettes. The brand’s latest collection features neutral tones that reflect the life experiences of the brand’s founder.

LUEDER, a London-based brand, challenges convention with its futuristic streetwear and otherworldly patterns that inject an apocalyptic feel into Gen Z’s wardrobe. The brand’s latest “Journeyman” series explores London in ruins, with vibrant uniforms and custom headpieces.

Cease, founded by Daniel Pacitti, has gained recognition for its high-quality streetwear with a focus on storytelling. The brand’s fusion of fashion and music, along with its old-school designs, has established it as a standout name in the global fashion community.

.blank, founded by vintage specialist Louis Holsgrove, creates functional clothing with technology-based designs inspired by luxury garments from the 1990s and 2000s. The brand’s emphasis on breathable materials and durability has garnered attention from fashion enthusiasts.

As these British brands continue to rise and gain recognition, they are taking the fashion industry by storm. With their unique styles and innovative approaches, they are definitely ones to watch in 2024.