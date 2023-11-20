AIIC 2023 Wine Industry Innovation and Investment Conference: Big Changes and Breakthroughs

AIIC 2023 Wine Industry Innovation and Investment Conference opens in Haikou

By Lai Shuwen

The AIIC 2023 Wine Industry Innovation and Investment Conference kicked off with the theme “Big Changes: Breakthrough and Rebirth” at the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center on November 18. The event brought together over 2,000 people from across the country, including experts, scholars, government representatives, wine companies, dealers, and industry chain companies.

The conference features a variety of activities, including the plenary session, wine industry innovation and investment roundtable, marketing and technology innovation forum, business and creative innovation forum, and more. With over 20 parallel activities and 100 keynote speakers, the event has attracted more than 2,000 participants from over 10 countries and regions and more than 500 companies.

In addition to the traditional conference activities, the AIIC 2023 also includes the AIIC Friends Club and AIIC theme night, creating an exhibition structure of “forum + exhibition + festival + event.” This aims to comprehensively present the development status of the global wine industry and explore the future development path of the industry.

One of the highlights of the conference is the new business section, which focuses on theme activities such as the founding meeting of the e-commerce professional committee of the China Liquor Circulation Association, new business forums, and live broadcasts. This section aims to gather mainstream alcohol brands, Internet platforms, MCN organizations, and more to explore new possibilities for alcohol e-commerce.

The scale and diversity of the AIIC 2023 conference mark it as an unprecedented event in the wine industry. With a focus on innovation, investment, and e-commerce, the conference is poised to set the tone for the future of the global wine industry.