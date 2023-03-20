Hannibal Tortoriello shared a emotional message on his social networks addressed to his wife Mabel. The woman was run over ten days ago by a truck at the Alem and Mengelle roundabout, she only had minor injuries.

“This beautiful Sunday with the family, with Mabel, daughters, sons-in-law and grandchildren We want to thank you for so many gestures of affection, support and solidarity. God in his greatness protected the life and integrity of my wife before the great accident suffered ” expressed the politician in his networks.

Tortoriello also thanked those who accompanied his family. “Thank you for so much love and prayers that gave my family the strength to face this test,” said the candidate.

He March 10 in the afternoon Mabel, Tortoriello’s wife was involved in a road incident. A Duster van driving through Mengelle hit Mabel and a friend who was with her. Both had to be transferred to the hospital to carry out the necessary medical assistance.

The Tortoriello’s wife suffered injuries to her scalp and knees. He also hit a hand, which caused a fracture in one of the fingers.

