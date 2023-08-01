Marjorie de Sousa addresses the possibility of Julián Gil living with their son, Matías

Marjorie de Sousa, the Venezuelan actress and model, recently sparked speculation about the possibility of her ex-partner, actor Julián Gil, living with their son Matías. In a recent interview, de Sousa openly discussed the topic, addressing the curiosity surrounding their co-parenting arrangement.

Rumors began circulating after de Sousa and Gil were seen spending more time together as they focused on providing the best upbringing for their son. In the interview, de Sousa revealed that while they were no longer together romantically, they were committed to being present in each other’s lives for the sake of their child.

“Matías is the most important person in our lives, and we will do whatever it takes to ensure he has a loving and stable environment,” de Sousa expressed. “Julián and I are dedicated parents, and we are exploring the possibility of living under the same roof for the benefit of our son.”

However, de Sousa made it clear that no definitive decisions had been made yet. The focus was on creating a harmonious co-parenting relationship, and if sharing a home proved to be the best option, they would consider it. She emphasized that their main priority was Matías’ well-being and happiness.

It is worth noting that de Sousa and Gil have had a challenging relationship in the past, battling in court over custody and visitation rights. But it seems that both parties have put their differences aside, recognizing the importance of a united front when it comes to raising their child.

As news of their potential cohabitation spreads, fans and supporters are eager to see how this unconventional arrangement plays out. Only time will tell if de Sousa and Gil indeed decide to live together and provide a stable home for their son.

In the meantime, the couple’s willingness to prioritize their son’s needs over personal issues serves as a powerful reminder of the strength and love that can exist within a family, even after a romantic relationship ends.

As this story continues to unfold, it is clear that Marjorie de Sousa and Julián Gil are determined to do whatever it takes to be exceptional parents to Matías, setting an example for all co-parents navigating the challenges of separation and raising children together.

Disclaimer: This article is based on sources that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.

