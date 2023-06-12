Travel agency says British missing in Egypt have perished

CAIRO (AP) — The three British citizens who were missing after their diving boat caught fire in the Red Sea have died, a British travel agency said Monday.

The three Britons had disappeared after the vessel called “Hurricane” caught fire in the southern Red Sea off Marsa Alam, Egypt on Sunday. Egyptian authorities said the fire was caused by a short circuit in the ship’s engine room.

“We must accept that three of our valued guests, who did not participate in the briefing on the morning of June 11, perished in the tragic incident,” Scuba Travel agency said in a brief statement.

The company did not specify how it determined the Britons are dead, and Egyptian authorities have so far said only that they are missing. Scuba Travel has not identified the British.

A further 12 British divers and 14 Egyptian crew were evacuated from the vessel on Sunday morning in a rescue operation near Elphinstone Reef, Scuba Travel said. The 15 tourists had a diving license and were taking part in a week-long cruise, the entity added.

“At the time of the fire, 12 divers were participating in a briefing on board, while those who disappeared had apparently decided not to dive that morning,” the statement said.