Original title: Trendy Fun: “xxxHOLiC” Yuko Ichihara Nendoroid Mysterious Smile

Goodsmile has launched “xxxHOLiC” Ichihara Yuko Nendoroid. It is interesting to know that the official deadline for pre-order is December 21, 2022. The estimated delivery time is April 2023. The price in Japan is 7,500 yen, and the store price RMB 365.

In CLAMP’s work “xxxHOLiC”, the hostess of who fulfills people’s wishes and receives a price equal to their wishes: Yuko Ichihara appears as a Nendoroid.

Replaceable face parts include a “daily face” with a mysterious smile and a “satisfied face” when she enjoys her favorite drink. Optional parts come with an impressive “bench”, “pipe”, “smoke effect parts”, “shot glass” and “wine bottle”.

Please welcome the cute and cute Yuko Ichihara and the world of works.

