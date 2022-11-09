Home Business Downstream profits are poor, and aniline prices in North China have fallen sharply | North China_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Downstream profits are poor, and aniline prices in North China have fallen sharply | North China_Sina Finance_Sina.com

Downstream profits are poor, and aniline prices in North China have fallen sharply | North China_Sina Finance_Sina.com

On the cost side, crude oil continued to fall, downstream products were weak, market discussions were light, and the benzene market was suppressed by a negative atmosphere, and prices were running weakly. Today, the domestic price of pure benzene is 6950-7050 yuan/ton.

The Huatai plant in Dongying has been restarted. At present, the on-site parking facilities have been restarted one after another, and the supply of aniline in North China has increased significantly. The downstream profit is not good, and the follow-up of high-priced aniline is weakened. Today, the price of aniline in North China has been greatly reduced to promote shipments. The contract in East China is mainly based, and the decline is limited.

