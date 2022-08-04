Listen to the audio version of the article

Orienta Capital Partners, a company specializing in investments in SMEs with high growth potential, today announces the sale of the majority stake in Passione Nalti to Trilantic Europe, a pan-European private equity operator.

Founders Christiana Asekun and Fabio Covioli will retain a minority stake in the company, as will Orienta Capital Partners.

Founded in 2011 in Vicenza, Passion Nails is a 100% digital native reality specialized in nail care products with a primary focus on UV-based products. Its main products are: semi-permanent, “nail builder” and gel polish. The company represents an e-commerce in the Italian nail products market and a platform of this type in Europe, with offices in Spain, France, Germany and the United Kingdom.

Orienta Capital Partners acquired the majority shares of the company in 2019: since then the company has strongly accelerated its growth, which will now experience further impetus thanks to Trilantic Europe. The opportunity arose from a sectoral research by Trilantic Europe, motivated by the knowledge already acquired in the cosmetics sector. The company was in line with Trilantic Europe’s strategy to support growing and digitally focused companies.

«We are really excited to have supported Passione Nalti in these last years of change and success, during which we have gone from 17 to 43 million euros in turnover – comments Mario Gardini, partner of Orienta Capital Partners -. We are also happy to welcome a new partner and we believe that Trilantic Europe is perfectly positioned to support Passione Nalti towards its objectives in terms of growth and development ».

Giacinto d’Onofrio, partner of Trilantic Europe, adds: «We continue to diversify and grow our portfolio: we are always looking for quality companies with important long-term growth prospects. We are pleased to become the new majority shareholder of Passione Nalti and we are thrilled to support his team to grow what is already an important e-commerce platform in the sector ».