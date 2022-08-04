At the Tianjin Summit of the Yabuli Forum, entrepreneurs gathered to express their views from different perspectives, stimulate their thoughts, and praise the development of Tianjin.

In the sub-forum of carbon neutrality: understanding and practice, the keynote speaker and director of the Strategic Planning Department of the National Climate Strategy Center, Chai Qimin, believed that there must be a clear theoretical understanding of the origin of the “carbon neutrality” issue, the background for policy introduction, the goals and the path to achieve it. At the same time, we must break through cutting-edge technologies at the practical level and release market vitality. The forum also invited Zhu Dan, researcher of the National Institute of Development and Strategy of Renmin University of China, Chen Haisheng, chairman of Zhongguancun Energy Storage Technology Alliance and researcher of the Institute of Engineering Thermophysics, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Ding Yuangang, vice president of Yuanda Group, Li Xiaodong, founder of Fuxi Think Tank, and Guangdong Changqing (Group) He Qiqiang, chairman of the company, participated in the discussion. Everyone expressed their views on the development prospects of the manufacturing industry and the increase in investment in related fields in Tianjin under the background of “dual carbon”.

The sub-forum on technology and capital has attracted many technology-based companies. Deng Qingxu, CEO of Sina Finance, Zhan Yuyin, Chairman of E Fund Management Co., Ltd., Liu Yadong, founder of Beijing Ayuka Health Technology Co., Ltd., Han Bicheng, founder and CEO of Qiangnao Technology, and Li Luodan, founder of Xuntu Technology Co., Ltd. Other entrepreneurs believe that under the continuous release of favorable policies, more and more domestic technology-based enterprises are getting the attention of capital. As the state further improves the relevant institutional arrangements to support scientific and technological innovation, the connection channels between scientific and technological innovation and the capital market will continue to be standardized and smooth.

The sub-forum of “New Opportunities, New Formats, New Trends” focuses on the field of big health. Invited Tian Yuan, founder and chairman of Yabuli China Entrepreneur Forum, founder of Yuanming Capital, chairman of Maisheng Medical Group, Jiang Ming, founder of Tianming Health Technology Industry Group, Zhang Ligang, founder of Aikang Group, and Jiuzhoutong Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. Vice Chairman Liu Zhaonian, Chairman of Ascentage Pharma Yang Dajun, Chairman of Wuhan Haite Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Chen Ya, Founder of Sanbo Brain Group Zhang Yang, and Founder of New Frontier Tianyu Group and CEO of United Family Healthcare Wu Qinan , discuss online and offline. The guests focused on topics such as the breakthrough and application of biotechnology, the multi-point flowering of innovative drug research and development, and the domestic substitution of medical consumables, and jointly analyzed the development prospects of China‘s health industry in the next 10 years and the opportunities in Tianjin.

At the closing ceremony of the Yabuli China Entrepreneurs Forum Tianjin Summit held yesterday afternoon, Yu Minhong, Chairman of New Oriental Education Technology Group, Yu Xuefeng, Chairman and CEO of CanSino Biological Co., Ltd., Founding Partner and Co-CEO of Zhongke Chuangxing Guan Milei, Zhang Chen, Chairman of Kaixin Twist, and Li Fuan, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of Bohai Bank, gave keynote speeches respectively. Combined with the development of the company, they affirmed Tianjin’s continuously optimized business environment and technological innovation environment. Chen Dongsheng, chairman of Yabuli China Entrepreneurs Forum, founder, chairman and CEO of Taikang Insurance Group Co., Ltd., also highly affirmed the important achievements of this Yabuli Forum Tianjin Summit. It has only gone through rounds of brainstorming, and it has been combined with investment promotion to jointly promote the progress of the industry. (Zhang Qilin, editor of Jinyun News)