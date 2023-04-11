Home News Controversial video of the Mayor of Calima Darién who undressed in a nightclub
Controversial video of the Mayor of Calima Darién who undressed in a nightclub

Controversial video of the Mayor of Calima Darién who undressed in a nightclub

A video circulating on social networks in which the mayor of Calima – El Darién, apparently is observed, Martin Alfonso Mejia Londonodoing exhibitionist acts, has generated controversy in different sectors.

In the video, which circulates on social media, the drunken and half-naked mayor can be seen dancing in a nightclub located in his municipality.

The Darien president had already starred in another scandal during past Summer Festivals when he got drunk on the stage where an artist was performing.

formal complaint

Faced with this situation, the representative to the Chamber, Christian Garcés, said that “with the objective of preserving public morality and good customs, we have filed a formal complaint against the mayor of Calima – El Darién, Martín Mejía, who He appears in some videos naked in a nightclub, drunk”.

The manager stated that “we have to preserve good customs. The mayor’s action is a disciplinary offense with possible criminal implications that must be sanctioned by the control agencies”.

Rejection

Regarding this video, Duvalier Sánchez Arango, representative to the Green Alliance Party Chamber, said that “I reject these embarrassing actions that violate the integrity that the public servant must honor before the citizenry”.

Sánches stated that “from my legislative work unit we are advancing a request to the Ethics Committee of the Green Alliance Party to investigate these facts and impose sanctions to which there is room. Likewise, this type of act must have disciplinary consequences, therefore, we are going to proceed with a request to the Attorney General’s Office so that it also opens an investigation in this regard.”

