tvN Announces New Drama ‘One Day Will Be a Smart Intern’ as Spin-off of Popular Series ‘The Smart Doctor’s Life’

tvN Announces New Drama “One Day Will Be a Smart Intern” Starring Go Yoon-jung and Shin Si-ah

September 30, 2023

tvN, one of South Korea’s leading cable television networks, has recently announced its upcoming drama series titled “One Day Will Be a Smart Intern.” The drama is a spin-off of the popular medical drama “The Smart Doctor’s Life” and will follow the lives of professors and intern doctors at a university hospital.

The leading cast members for the drama have been confirmed, including Go Yoon-jung, Shin Si-ah, Han Ye-ji, Kang Yoo-suk, and Jung Joon-won. Go Yoon-jung, known for her previous work, has garnered attention for her confirmed appearance in the drama. Shin Si-ah, who made an impact with her role in the movie “The Witch,” and rising star Han Ye-ji, who debuted in “Wit’s Intern Life,” will also join the cast. Kang Yoo-suk, known for his solid acting skills, and Jung Joon-won, who has impressed with his character portrayals, complete the intern team at “Yulte Jongno Hospital.”

The setting for “One Day Will Be a Smart Intern” will be transferred from “Yudei Hospital” to “Yudei Jongno Hospital.” The drama aims to reflect the real-life stories of interns who enter unpopular departments during a time of low birth rates. The struggles, exhaustion, and growth of the intern doctors will be depicted, providing a deep resonance with the audience. Fans are anticipating guest appearances by Yang Seok-hyung (played by Kim Dae-myung) and Choo Min-ha (played by Ahn Eun-jin) from “Obstetrics and Gynecology.”

Directed by Shin Won-ho and written by Lee Woo-jeong, “One Day Will Be a Smart Intern” is expected to be broadcast in the first half of 2024. The drama will be helmed by director Lee Min-soo, known for “Meet in a Strange Season,” with assistance from Kim Song-hee, the assistant screenwriter of popular dramas “Reply 1988” and “The Life of a Wit.”

Fans of medical dramas and Korean dramas in general are eagerly waiting for the premiere of “One Day Will Be a Smart Intern,” which promises to provide an authentic portrayal of the challenges faced by intern doctors. The drama will continue the legacy of “The Smart Doctor’s Life” and is sure to captivate viewers with its realistic storyline and talented cast.

