New Year’s Eve film “Twinkle Twinkle Star”, adapted from the popular account-sharing drama, has surpassed all expectations with its pre-sale box office exceeding 180 million. The movie has created a buzz in the industry, breaking records and sparking controversy at the same time.

The film’s pre-sale box office performance has astonished many, with the cumulative pre-sale box office within the first 24 days exceeding 100 million, making it the earliest movie to achieve this milestone. The movie’s marketing strategy, which includes the distribution of hand-held snow cans and photo cards in 1,314 theaters across the country, has garnered significant attention and popularity among audiences.

However, the movie’s marketing tactics, specifically the introduction of “Snow Fields” in theaters, have raised questions and concerns regarding inflated ticket prices and the possible misuse of snow spray machines to create a false sense of snowfall in theaters. This has led to criticism and accusations of gimmick hype and box office water injection.

The controversy has also extended to ticket scalping, with movie tickets for the “Snow Fields” being resold at much higher prices on the secondary market. In response to this, the official account of “Twinkle Twinkle Star” issued a proposal advocating for fair pricing and expressing concern over the negative impact of inflated ticket prices on audience enthusiasm.

The movie’s high refund rate on the first day of its release has further fueled speculation about the legitimacy of the pre-sale box office numbers. Despite these controversies, industry observers have noted that the film’s reception among audiences is generally positive, and the high refund rate may be attributed to impulsive purchases and uncertainties about the authenticity of the “Snow Fields” in theaters.

As the film’s official release date approaches, it remains to be seen how “Flashing Star” will fare at the box office and how the controversies surrounding its pre-sale performance will impact its overall success. With its impressive pre-sale numbers and widespread popularity, the movie has certainly captured the attention of the industry and audiences alike.

Share this: Facebook

X

