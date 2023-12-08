GOAT joins hands with Paris Saint-Germain to create the second joint project

Trendy trading platform GOAT has joined forces with French Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain for their second joint project, “People of Paris”. The collaboration features legendary superstar Ronaldinho, as well as leading stars Kylian Mbappé, Nuno Mendes, Ousmane Dembélé, and others in a series of image blockbusters.

This project marks the second time that the two parties have partnered, following their successful collaboration in 2022. “People of Paris” aims to explore personal identity and collective excellence, focusing on the impact of Paris Saint-Germain players, Colette founder Sarah Andelman, Ronaldinho, and British music artist Dev Hynes on the club, the city, and the world.

Fabien Allègre, chief brand officer of Paris Saint-Germain, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “Last year’s collaboration with GOAT was inspiring, and we are delighted to showcase the influence of the club and GOAT on fashion and sports through this second joint project.”

The project will bring a variety of apparel items, including jerseys, hoodies, sweatshirts, jackets, sportswear, hats, and towels. The GOAT x Paris Saint-Germain collection is now available on the brand’s official website for fans and fashion enthusiasts to explore and purchase.

