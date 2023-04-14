Home Entertainment Two arrested for the crime of a young man at the exit of a nightclub in Saldán
Entertainment

Two arrested for the crime of a young man at the exit of a nightclub in Saldán

by admin
Two arrested for the crime of a young man at the exit of a nightclub in Saldán

Two men were arrested on suspicion of having murdered Julián Nicolás Rivadero (23)who was shot dead at the exit of the Zona Latina bowling alley in the town of Saldán, according to police sources.

The crime occurred on February 11 near the disco when Rivadero and his girlfriend left the place and were attacked by two suspects who were riding a motorcycle.

crime and arrests

They opened fire on the couple, Rivadero being seriously wounded in the head. After agonizing for two days he passed away.

Based on the investigation by prosecutor Ernesto de Aragón and personnel from the Homicide Department, this Friday they raided two homes in the city of La Calera, where they arrested two men nicknamed “Poper” and “Palmera.” They were charged as alleged perpetrators of aggravated homicide by the use of a firearm.

The troops managed to seize a weapon and a cell phone.

See also  Intesa Sanpaolo opens two new museums in Turin and Naples

You may also like

The Court dismissed the lawsuit of a former...

The movie “Beautiful Warrior of Daho” was released...

Local artists claim that they were not paid...

This is the high spirit of ordinary people,...

Córdoba: the case of the Villa Belgrano financier...

Real blue today: how much is it trading...

A few days ago, a netizen @红星光光 is...

Learn to make jackets ideal for transition seasons

VERDY Launches a New Peripheral Series for the...

Video: This was the reaction of Lucio Dupuy’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy