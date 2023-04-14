Two men were arrested on suspicion of having murdered Julián Nicolás Rivadero (23)who was shot dead at the exit of the Zona Latina bowling alley in the town of Saldán, according to police sources.

The crime occurred on February 11 near the disco when Rivadero and his girlfriend left the place and were attacked by two suspects who were riding a motorcycle.

crime and arrests

They opened fire on the couple, Rivadero being seriously wounded in the head. After agonizing for two days he passed away.

Based on the investigation by prosecutor Ernesto de Aragón and personnel from the Homicide Department, this Friday they raided two homes in the city of La Calera, where they arrested two men nicknamed “Poper” and “Palmera.” They were charged as alleged perpetrators of aggravated homicide by the use of a firearm.

The troops managed to seize a weapon and a cell phone.

