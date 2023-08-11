Two Minutes To Late Night – Nerdy

von Oliver

am 8. August 2023

in Single

Jordan Olds has been gathering this for a while Who is Who the metal (…) scene Two Minutes to Late Night also for them Hardcore Forever-Row. Otherwise primary Patreon-fans and YouTube-Sewer take a picture in case of Nerdy However, you can also make an exception via Bandcamp – for good reason!

„Welcome to Hardcore Forever, our tribute to all things mosh. Our seventh cover in this series is an away message all-star from Poison the Wells‘ incredibly influential debut album, The Opposite of December. Yay!“ Olds writes on the flags of his platform and basically does not change anything in the recipe for success if he works with Madi Watkins (Year of the Knife), Jack Beatson (Foreign Hands), Nicko Calderon (Knocked Loose), Clayton “Goose” Holyoak (Better Lovers / Ex-Every Time I Die) and Griffin Landa (The Acacia Strain) gathers an all-star group to cover a favorite song.

And with the usual quality by giving a style-defining piece a modern, fresh and full update. Nerdy now shows an almost steroid-pumping power for more muscle flesh (no wonder with these participants!) and intensifies the extremes between melodic longing up to the shoegaze and the tearing snarling of the math-affine Metalcore in a fabulous way. The iconic original remains unrivalled, but the tribute is a total success.

That Nerdy also for a good cause – namely as support for Year of the Knife – released via Bandcamp only makes things better.

Nerdy (Poison The Well Cover) by Two Minutes To Late Night

similar posts

Print article

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

