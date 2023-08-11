Why are we poorer, what is affecting us?: Rafael Lemus

This Thursday in the Platform program, the economist Rafael Lemus explained that there are two ways to measure poverty, first with the income levels of a person and second, the needs met, before this, he carried out an analysis of the national economy.

“In the year 2022 there was a strong rebound in prices, reaching its maximum reaching 8% in the last months of the year, food reached above 14%, now they are less than 8%”he stressed.

For the economist, there were years of economic stability such as in 2004 and 2007 in the prices of the basic basket in El Salvador, but in 2021, for example, the rural basket has gone from $150 dollars to $180 dollars, which has fact that people have less access to more products of the basic basket, increasing the level of poverty.

Finally, Lemus pointed out that the products that are increasing the most in the basic basket during the Nayib Bukele administration are beans, fats, bread, tortillas, milk and fruits, with which the level of unsatisfied needs is increasing, due to because people’s salaries do not increase.

See the full statements:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

