Ueberschall Introduces Acoustic Dreamscapes: A Film Soundscapes Library with 4.6 GB of Samples

Ueberschall Releases New Acoustic Dreamscapes Sound Library

Ueberschall, a renowned music software developer, is pleased to announce the launch of their latest product, Acoustic Dreamscapes. This library of film soundscapes is based on an impressive collection of nearly 4.6 GB of samples, guaranteeing a vast variety of options for music producers and composers.

Acoustic Dreamscapes features five construction kits, each with a staggering total of 644 loops and nearly 4.6 GB of samples. The kits are carefully crafted, offering dedicated intro and outro sections, as well as three different musical sections, allowing users to easily construct complete musical arrangements. Additionally, there is a single-track loop for the inner mic, providing the opportunity to add variation and create unique drum mixes. The loops can reach up to 16 bars in length, offering a maximum duration of 50 seconds. The tempos throughout the kit range from 40 to 84 BPM, adding flexibility and versatility to the soundscapes.

The main musical parts of Acoustic Dreamscapes are centered around various phrases played on nylon and steel string guitars. For each part, users can choose from two premixed stereo loops: the first version features lighter effects like reverb, while the second version offers creative processing options such as slowdown and tape stop effects. Furthermore, individual loops for each guitar riff are also available in mic and DI versions, allowing musicians to experiment with their preferred effects processing.

In addition to the guitar elements, the electric bass provides a solid foundation for all musical sections and is available in three versions: a mic version, a DI version, and a version processed with a range of creative effects. Electric steel is also included, providing auxiliary chords and a warm, round tone. For the drums, users can enjoy premixed acoustic drum loops in three versions – dry, effects, and heavily processed. The soundbank also features a variety of drum components, including mics for kick drum, upper snare, lower snare, hi-hat, cymbals, toms, overhead, and room mics, ensuring a complete and immersive sound experience.

Acoustic Dreamscapes is now available for purchase for 49 Euros. Music producers and composers can visit the Ueberschall website to learn more about this exciting new sound library and make their purchase.

For more information, visit: http://www.ueberschall.com/goto/719/Acoustic_Dreamscapes

