Uncle Lee Sun Kyun Involved in Drug Abuse Scandal: Preliminary Results of Investigation Released

Breaking News: Actor Lee Sun Kyun Involved in Drug Abuse Scandal

October 29, 2023

In a shocking turn of events, renowned actor Lee Sun Kyun, also known as “Uncle” or “My Uncle,” has been implicated in a drug abuse scandal. The actor was questioned by the police for the first time yesterday, primarily for drug testing. The preliminary results of the test have been released to the public.

The Narcotics Crime Investigation Division of the Incheon Police Department’s Wide Area Investigation Team conducted a simple reagent test on Lee Sun Kyun, who was suspected of violating the “Drug Control Act.” The test, conducted yesterday afternoon, revealed negative results for both marijuana and psychotropic substances. However, his hair and urine samples will be sent to the National Institute of Scientific Research for further analysis to obtain more precise identification.

It is important to note that simple reagent tests only detect drug use within 5 to 10 days, necessitating further analysis for accurate results. The final results are expected to be available in approximately a month.

Upon entering the police station, Lee Sun Kyun reportedly refused to make a statement. However, his lawyer clarified this misunderstanding by stating that the actor did not exercise his right to remain silent and will not do so in the future. The lawyer further explained that Lee Sun Kyun only submitted his mobile phone and underwent a scheduled inspection, and he intends to cooperate fully with the official investigation, providing detailed answers to the police’s inquiries.

This scandal surrounding Lee Sun Kyun has shocked both fans and the entertainment industry. The actor, known for his outstanding performances, expressed his sincere apologies to everyone and his family following his appearance at the police station.

As the investigation unfolds, the public awaits further updates and the final results from the National Institute of Scientific Research. Meanwhile, fans and industry insiders alike are left wondering how this scandal will impact Lee Sun Kyun’s career and reputation.

