Uncle Security Guard’s Photography Skills Earn Praise from Lin Zhiying

Uncle Security Guard Goes Viral for Directing Lin Zhiying’s Photoshoot

In the world of social media, it’s not uncommon for ordinary individuals to gain fame overnight. This time, it’s an uncle security guard who has been receiving praise and attention after guiding renowned artist Lin Zhiying during a photoshoot. The incident quickly became a hot topic and made its way to the top of the trending list.

The incident took place at the Xie Zilong Image Art Museum in Changsha on the 4th of this month. Lin Zhiying took to Weibo to express her admiration for the “net celebrity photography security guard.” She wrote, “The security guard is very talented in taking pictures and even taught me how to pose handsomely.” Accompanying her post was a picture showcasing the security guard in his uniform, complete with a work badge, striking various lively poses to guide Lin Zhiying. The two even took pictures together, synchronized in motion.

Interestingly, this is not the first time the security guard, identified as Ma Jun, has garnered attention for his impressive photography skills. Since the year 2020, numerous netizens have shared videos of Ma Jun assisting people in taking pictures. Many have commended his professionalism, claiming that his guidance and shooting resemble that of a professional photographer. Some even jokingly suggest that security is merely his side job, with photography being his real profession.

The incident with Lin Zhiying has only intensified Ma Jun’s popularity. People from near and far now flock to the Xie Zilong Image Art Museum, hoping to experience his exceptional photography skills firsthand. On any given day, hundreds of netizens line up to receive his guidance and indulge in a truly memorable photoshoot.

The news of the Uncle Security Guard’s impressive work and Lin Zhiying’s praise has been making rounds on social media platforms. It seems that this unexpected alliance between an artist and an ordinary security guard has struck a chord with netizens. With the recent surge in attention, it is evident that the story of the Uncle Security Guard guiding Lin Zhiying’s photoshoot will continue to captivate online users for a while.

In conclusion, the incident involving the Uncle Security Guard directing Lin Zhiying’s photoshoot and his subsequent praise from the artist has become the talk of the town. This unexpected turn of events has turned the spotlight onto an ordinary individual and showcased his extraordinary talent. With the ongoing influx of visitors queuing up to experience his skills firsthand, it’s safe to say that the Uncle Security Guard’s newfound fame is here to stay.

