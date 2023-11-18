UNDERCOVER and MEDICOM TOY Launch Alfred Hitchcock Kubrick Doll

UNDERCOVER and MEDICOM TOY Collaborate to Launch Alfred Hitchcock Kubrick Doll

UNDERCOVER, the fashion brand managed by Jun Takahashi, has teamed up with the toy manufacturer MEDICOM TOY to launch a Kubrick doll of the famous 20th-century film director Alfred Hitchcock.

Alfred Hitchcock, born in England, is a renowned director of the last century, known as the “Master of Suspense Film”. He is also one of the directors whom Jun Takahashi admires greatly. Takahashi has quoted Hitchcock’s movies as themes many times in the past, such as the brand’s 2022 autumn and winter “Psychophilia” series, which was designed inspired by “PSYCHO” directed by Hitchcock.

The Hitchcock Kubrick doll launched this time is available in 2 sizes, 100% and 400%. The doll will be available on the brand’s official website and designated stores on November 18.

Fans and collectors of both Alfred Hitchcock and UNDERCOVER products will want to keep an eye out for the release of these highly anticipated collectibles. The collaboration between two powerhouses in fashion and toy manufacturing is sure to be a hit among enthusiasts of both industries.

