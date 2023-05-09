Home » Uniqlo created a series of “New!! Tenjin” activities for the opening of the largest store in Kyushu and launched a regional limited joint name | Hypebeast
Uniqlo created a series of "New!! Tenjin" activities for the opening of the largest store in Kyushu and launched a regional limited joint name

Uniqlo created a series of "New!! Tenjin" activities for the opening of the largest store in Kyushu and launched a regional limited joint name

With the restart of the largest store in Tenshin in Kyushu, Japan, Uniqlo has created a new series of “New!! Tenshin” activities for this purpose. The Tenjin area where the store is located is the traditional commercial center of Fukuoka City. Uniqlo has teamed up with three local traditional companies, Yamaguchi Ayuya Fukutaro, Pietro Pasta House and Jokyu Soy Sauce, which is famous for mentaiko senbei, to launch a regional limited UTme! T-Shirt At the same time, the RE.UNIQLO workshop in the store also provides the well-known local “Hakata weaving” craft for repairing or decorating old clothes.

Wall paintings of local artists and photos taken as models can be seen everywhere in the store. The upgraded store “Mina Tenjin” is also one of the four Mina stores in Japan. The property is owned by the parent company of Uniqlo Owned by the retail group, in addition to its six brands, there are also a large number of other merchants on different floors, ranging from clothing to stationery to comic rental, guitar musical instruments, etc. The business format that is biased towards department stores is refreshing.

Starting one month before the opening, merchants in the surrounding Yatai (traditional Japanese food stalls) will provide Uniqlo’s limited-time “New!! Tenjin” red and white coasters and chopsticks. If you are interested, you may wish to collect them in person!

